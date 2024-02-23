Reham Khan returns to the silver screen with "Cheema, Chatta, and Bajwa"

Celebrated journalist and filmmaker Reham Khan is gearing up for another foray into the world of cinema with her upcoming Pakistani-Punjabi film, titled “Cheema, Chatta and Bajwa.” After the resounding success of her debut film production, "Janaan," in 2016, Khan is poised to leave an indelible mark on the Pakistani cinematic landscape once again.
In her dual role as producer and writer for the project, Khan emphasizes her dedication to fostering diverse voices and narratives within the film industry. "Cheema, Chatta, and Bajwa" stand as a testament to her creative vision and storytelling prowess, showcasing her commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.
Following the critical acclaim garnered by "Janaan" for its emotionally resonant narrative and compelling performances, Khan's latest cinematic venture is set to enthral audiences anew.
Beyond her accomplishments in the cinematic realm, Khan's personal life has also been in the spotlight. Having entered into her third marriage with Bilal in December of last year, her journey through matrimony has been a subject of public interest. Her earlier marriage in 1993 to Ijaz Rehman, followed by a divorce in 2005, and subsequently, her union with former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2014, which ended in divorce a year later.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
