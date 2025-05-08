Pakistan shoots down two Indian drones over Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan

In a significant development amid ongoing regional tensions, Pakistan has shot down two Indian drones that violated its airspace over the cities of Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan.

According to sources, the drones were intercepted while flying illegally over Pakistani territory. The incident marks a serious breach of airspace, and authorities have described it as an unwarranted provocation.

Security forces promptly responded to the aerial intrusion, successfully downing both unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) before they could carry out any surveillance or potential hostile activity.

Officials have not yet disclosed whether the wreckage has been recovered or what type of drones were involved. No casualties or damage on the ground have been reported.