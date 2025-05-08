realme unveils 10,000mAh GT7 concept phone, aiming to become battery tech pioneer

LAHORE – realme has consistently focused on exploring innovative technologies to enhance battery life. This time, the brand has introduced a concept phone with a remarkable 10,000mAh battery designed to alleviate users’ daily battery anxiety.

Despite its impressive battery capacity, the phone maintains an ultra-slim profile, measuring less than 8.5mm thick and weighing just over 200g, ensuring a superior user experience.

On the technological front, the phone is equipped with an ultra-high silicon-content anode battery, boasting a 10% silicon ratio—the highest in the smartphone industry—and an energy density of 887Wh/L, thus setting a new standard for lithium-ion batteries. In terms of structural innovation, Realme has developed the “Mini Diamond Architecture,” which reimagines the internal design to optimise battery space.

This innovation has resulted in the world’s narrowest Android mainboard, at just 23.4mm wide, and realm has secured over 60 international patents for this technology. The prototype’s semi-transparent back cover shows the massive battery and miniaturised mainboard.

realme has consistently led advancements in battery life and fast-charging technology. From the 150w fast charging of the GT Neo3 to the 240w of the GT3 and the 320w concept phone, Realme continues to offer groundbreaking and effective solutions for its users. Looking ahead, we anticipate that the upcoming GT 7 series will deliver even more surprises and reinforce Realme’s leading position in the industry.