Pakistan will target Indian military installations in retaliatory strike: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that after the Indian drone attack, Pakistan’s retaliatory action against India has become inevitable.

Speaking to a British publication, Khawaja Asif said that there is no room left for de-escalation, and the Pakistan-India conflict is heading toward a dead end.

He said that after the Indian drone attack, Pakistan’s response is certain. However, no damage was caused to Pakistani military installations by the Indian drones.

The Defense Minister denied India’s claims, saying Indian drones did not damage Lahore’s defense system. Pakistan will target Indian military installations in its response.

He further stated that the United States is leading international efforts to de-escalate tensions between Pakistan and India.

It should be noted that Pakistan has shot down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones sent from India. The drones were downed in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Attock, Bahawalpur, Mianu, Karachi, and Chhor.

According to the DG ISPR, four soldiers were injured in Lahore due to a drone crash, and one civilian was martyred in Mianu, Sindh. The Pakistan Army spokesperson said that India has been sending Israeli-made Harop drones since the night of May 7–8, which are being brought down using both soft-kill and hard-kill weapons. These cowardly attacks are a sign of India’s panic and desperation.