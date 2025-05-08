Educational institutions in Punjab to remain closed till May 11

As tensions along the Pakistan-India border continue to escalate, the Punjab government has announced the closure of all educational institutions across the province. The decision, effective from Friday, May 9, through Sunday, May 11, has been taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard students and staff.

Earlier today, all schools, colleges, and universities operated as per their normal schedule. However, a formal directive was issued Thursday evening, confirming a three-day closure of all public and private educational institutions in response to the deteriorating security environment.

According to the Punjab Higher Education Department, the closure applies uniformly to schools, colleges, and universities. “All institutions will remain closed on May 9 and 10, followed by a regular Sunday holiday on May 11. Classes will resume on Monday, May 12,” a department spokesperson stated.

This move comes a day after similar measures were implemented in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where schools have been shut down indefinitely due to ongoing military unrest in the region.

The announcement follows a wave of concern among parents and educators amid rising cross-border hostilities and recent incidents involving drone strikes and missile attacks in various cities. With the security outlook remaining uncertain, provincial authorities have prioritized the safety of students over academic continuity.