Maryam Nawaz withdraws plea seeking return of passport from LHC

LAHORE – PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday withdrew a petition seeking the return of her passport from the Lahore High Court so that she could fly to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

A special division bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi disposed of the petition after her counsel, Advocate Amjad Pervez, informed the court that his client wanted to withdraw her plea.

The development comes after judges of the high court rescused themselves for hearing the Maryam’s petition.

On April 21, she filed a petition in LHC to seek permission to go to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that she was unable to go abroad as her passport is with the court.

The PML-N leader had to surrender her passport before LHC to get bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case in November 2019 after she was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in August of the same year.

The anti-graft watchdog has accused Maryam Nawaz of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998. Later, she had allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.