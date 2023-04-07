Ishaq Dar cancells US tour due to domestic political turmoil

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has cancelled his trip to the United States to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank-IMF, where he was scheduled to meet with the IMF management to discuss the $1.1 billion loan tranche.
The reason cited for the cancellation was the "domestic state of political affairs." Despite Pakistan's efforts to secure the loan, assurances from friendly nations for additional funds have delayed the agreement.
In his place, a delegation including Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh and Economic Affairs Secretary Kazim Niaz, along with State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad, will attend the meetings and hold talks with IMF officials to seek the release of the next tranche of funding for Pakistan.
Pakistan has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since January 2023, seeking to release a $1.1 billion tranche from the $6.5 billion bailout package agreed upon in 2019. To qualify for the funding, the government has taken various measures such as reducing subsidies, removing an artificial cap on the exchange rate, implementing taxes, and raising fuel prices.
However, the agreement has been delayed due to assurances from friendly nations for additional funds, causing Pakistan to rely on alternative measures to support its economy.
The cancellation of Ishaq Dar's trip to the US has come as a blow to Pakistan's efforts to secure the IMF tranche. However, the country's delegation, comprising the Finance Secretary, Economic Affairs Secretary, and State Bank of Pakistan Governor, will attend the spring meetings of the World Bank-IMF and hold talks with the IMF officials on the sidelines of the meetings.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 167,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 194,790.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
