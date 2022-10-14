The Legend of Maula Jatt finally hits Pakistani cinemas

Check out the public reaction!

Noor Fatima
12:17 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
The Legend of Maula Jatt finally hits Pakistani cinemas
Source: The Legend of Maula Jatt (Instagram)
The highly anticipated, most expensive and cult classic ‘The legend of Maula Jatt’ finally released yesterday.

The A-list star cast was elated to witness the record-breaking project finally available to the audience with a massive and positive response, an unprecedented milestone achieved by the industry in years. The Bilal Lashari directorial already had created hype and the release has only put the internet in a much more frenzy.

The Legend of Maula Jatt received public and critical praise for its cinematographic excellence and impeccable acting skills from the likes of Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Gohar Rasheed and others. The sequel of the cult classic did justice with equally entertaining and jaw-dropping storyline which received widespread approval from netizens and critics.

Many of the social media platforms have been flooded with the songs of praise for the Lashari brainchild, who although received some criticism, was evidently a stellar in the eyes of a number of people.

For the unversed, The Legend of Maula Jatt is a sequel to the 1979 Pakistani film Maula Jatt. The sequel doesn't follow the same storyline but brings a refreshing plot for the audience to enjoy.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has received widespread praise on national and international level. 

