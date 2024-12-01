Kp Cm Gandapur Pushes For Paramilitary Deployment In Kurram To End Bloodshed

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur called on federal government to deploy Frontier Corps in restive Kurram district amid ongoing clashes that have killed around 130 people.

Gandapur said there will be zero-tolerance policy toward those causing unrest and assured that military support, alongside local law enforcement to curb violence. Mobile services remain suspended, and schools are closed across the district.

In latest development, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, is set to travel to Kohat today for a high-level Jirga with political and tribal leaders.

Leaders from various political parties are currently gathering at Governor’s House in KP capital before departing for Kohat. The meeting comes as the violent tribal conflict in Kurram District has entered its eleventh day, leaving at least 130 dead and 186 injured. Six more fatalities and eight additional injuries were reported on Sunday alone.

The ongoing violence severely disrupted daily life, with closure of Peshawar-Parachinar road and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border crossing causing shortages of essential supplies.

The northwestern region saw communication blackout, which also led to suspension of mobile and internet services. Despite 10-day truce announced last week, fighting persisted in the region, as deadly ambushes on two police convoys.