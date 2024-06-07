Score big savings: TCL Pakistan’s special Cricket World Cup TV offers

LAHORE - TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand and the official associate partner of the Pakistan Cricket Team, proudly announces a special promotion to celebrate the T20 World Cup season.

For the first time, TCL Pakistan's logo is featured on the official World Cup jersey, marking a significant milestone for the brand and showcasing its strong commitment to supporting cricket in Pakistan.

To celebrate this momentous occasion and share the excitement with cricket fans nationwide, TCL Pakistan offers exclusive discounts on two popular television models: the 55" P635 4K TV and the 40" S5400. These promotions are available until June 29, 2024. These limited-time offers are crafted to enhance the viewing experience of cricket enthusiasts, allowing them to enjoy World Cup matches in stunning high definition.

55" P635 4K TV: Experience the thrill of the World Cup with exceptional picture quality and vibrant colours on TCL’s P635 4K TV. It features HDR10 technology, which enhances contrast and colour accuracy for a more realistic and lively picture. The TV also includes Dolby Audio for immersive sound quality, complementing the high-definition visuals.

Additionally, it comes with Google TV, equipped with Google Assistant, and access to a vast range of apps on the Google Play Store. Now available at a special discounted price of PKR 109,900 from 140,900, this model provides an immersive viewing experience that brings every match to life.

The 40" S5400 Google TV provides a crisp and detailed viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and HDR technology, which improves picture quality by enhancing colour and contrast levels. With access to the Google Play Store, users can download various apps and games to improve their entertainment options further. Like the P635, the S5400 includes Dolby Audio for high-quality sound, enriching the viewing experience. Its compact design makes it ideal for smaller spaces while delivering an impressive visual experience. Enjoy the World Cup action at a special reduced price of PKR 70,900.

"We are thrilled to see our logo on the official World Cup match jersey for the first time, symbolizing our strong partnership with the PCB and our dedication to cricket in Pakistan. To celebrate this historic moment, we are delighted to offer special discounts on our 55" P635 4K TV and 40" S5400 TV, allowing our customers to enjoy the World Cup season with the best viewing experience possible," said Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL Middle East and Africa.

The special discounts are available for a limited time only and can be availed through TCL Pakistan’s official website and retail partners nationwide. Cricket fans and tech enthusiasts are encouraged to take advantage of these offers while stocks last.