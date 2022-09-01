SnackVideo welcomes the Asia Cup 2022 #CricketFever with excitement 

KARACHI - SnackVideo, the popular short-form video sharing platform is gearing up for the Asia Cup cricket season. SnackVideo invites its audience to head to the app and enjoy a diverse range of short videos and activities that will get them into the spirit of the game.

Users can enjoy the #CricketFever season on SnackVideo through quizzes, challenges, competitions and much more. They can take their favourite cricketer quiz, use the “Go Team Pakistan '' filter, and play the virtual cricket game in the app to show their spirit for the game. They will also have the opportunity to participate in various competitions by sharing their favourite moments from the tournament, using the hashtag #CricketFever. Selected users will get a chance to win multiple prizes including jerseys, cricket kits, high-end mobile devices, and a lot more. Cash prizes will also be given to the Top 100 users.

Through the #CricketFever campaign, SnackVideo aims to encourage the people of Pakistan to show their love and support for the National team and motivate Pakistan players to emerge victorious from the championship.