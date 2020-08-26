Bold & Beautiful: Esra Bilgic suits up in recent Instagram post
Share
The monochrome power-suit is back in full swing!
Turkish star Esra Bilgic has traded in her gowns for pantsuits and stunned in a photo she uploaded recently.
From an off-white cropped top to sport under the blazer to a more fierce and formal look with a black suit, Bilgic’s looks are equal parts sexy and sharp.
For an extra oomph, the starlet has styled her hair in loose curls and paired the outfit with red stilettos.
Esra’s is channeling this new look is for her upcoming Turkish project titled ‘Ramos.’
A few days earlier, the ‘Ertugrul’ star shared the teaser of her new drama.
“There are tears at the end of every love. It flows, drops, floods and goes," read the post.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- China, India agree to ease border tensions09:00 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
- Army sets up emergency control center as floods leave 5 dead in ...08:41 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
- Pakistani Christian rights lawyer wins Anna Lindh award08:29 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
- Boating banned in Pakistan's Lake Saiful Malook08:09 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan face England in first T20 tomorrow07:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
- Coronavirus forces Iranian organisers to show Resistance ...03:27 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
-
- Mehwish Hayat calls out Indian media for spreading false news about ...01:35 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020