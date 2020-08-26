Bold & Beautiful: Esra Bilgic suits up in recent Instagram post

01:51 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Share

The monochrome power-suit is back in full swing! 

Turkish star Esra Bilgic has traded in her gowns for pantsuits and stunned in a photo she uploaded recently.

View this post on Instagram

#RAMO ❤️

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) on

From an off-white cropped top to sport under the blazer to a more fierce and formal look with a black suit, Bilgic’s looks are equal parts sexy and sharp. 

View this post on Instagram

Suit up for @jazzdigital

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) on

For an extra oomph, the starlet has styled her hair in loose curls and paired the outfit with red stilettos.

Esra’s is channeling this new look is for her upcoming Turkish project titled ‘Ramos.’

A few days earlier, the ‘Ertugrul’ star shared the teaser of her new drama.

“There are tears at the end of every love. It flows, drops, floods and goes," read the post.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

