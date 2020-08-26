Momina Mustehsan, Aima Baig giving us major best friend goals in recent picture together

03:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Momina Mustehsan, Aima Baig giving us major best friend goals in recent picture together
Celebrities typically have countless people wanting to be their BFF, but many of them already have one.

The entertainment industry is filled with sweet celebrity friendships and one of our favourite pairings giving us major best friend goals are Momina Mustehsan and Aima Baig.

If you've peeked at either of their social media accounts, you know that the two of them are attached at the hip, and have been  ever since they met.

On Tuesday, Baig shared a photo with Momina and captioned it as, 'My Forever Date.”

My Forever Date 💕 @mominamustehsan

Both the singers were all smiles in the picture and seem to be having a a good time together.

