Pakistan’s forex reserves dip to $ 16,189.3 million

KARACHI – The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan witnessed a decline of $261.6 million as it stood at $16,189.3 million as of 17 January 2025.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement, said that liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank “decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments” during the week ended on January 17, 2025.

Meanwhile, the commercial banks of the country held net foreign reserves of $4,740.6 million during the period under review.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on January 10, 2024, were $16,450.9 million.

Meanwhile, SBP will announce monetary policy on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The decision will be taken in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which will be chaired by Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad,

In December 2024, the central bank had cut the policy rates by 200 basis points (bps) to 13pc.