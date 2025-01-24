Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Ancient copies of Holy Quran stolen from Quetta’s Jabal-e-Noor

QUETTA – Unknown suspects stole ancient copies and pages of the Holy Quran from Jabal-e-Noor or “Mountain of Light” facility in Balochistan capital city of Quetta.

The ancient Quranic manuscripts and pages were kept at the facility, located in the western part of Quetta city on Mount Chiltan.

Ajmal Khan, the incharge of the facility, said approximately 150 copies of the Quran and ancient pages were stolen by breaking the glass. The ancient copies were displayed in glass cases inside a tunnel.

A case has been registered at the Bori police station against unknown thieves. However, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident so far.

It is recalled that Jabal Noor-ul-Quran, located in the western part of Quetta, was constructed in 1992. A tunnel was carved into the mountain, and ancient copies of the Quran and pages of martyrs were stored in these tunnels.

The hill is visited by hundreds of thousands of people since two brothers turned it into a shrine for the holy book of Islam. Officials said some copies are up to 600 years old.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

