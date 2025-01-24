Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan Navy takes over command of CTF-151 for eleventh time

Auto Draft

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has taken over Command of Multinational Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) at a ceremony held at Combined Maritime Headquarters, Bahrain.

Pakistan Navy Commodore, Sohail Azmie, has been appointed as new commander of the force. Earlier, the command was held by Turkiye.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Sohail Azmie emphasized that Pakistan Navy will keep on collaborating with naval forces of other countries for establishing peace and security in the region.

He further said that Pakistan Navy’s active participation in CMF’s maritime security efforts reflects this commitment.

Commodore Sohail Azmie also appreciated and congratulated the outgoing Commander, Rear Admiral Rustu Sezer, and his team for their dedicated efforts in achieving the objectives during their tenure.

Pakistan Navy holds the unique distinction of commanding CTF-151 for the eleventh time. In July last year, Pakistan Navy also assumed command of CTF-150 for the thirteenth time. These achievements reflect Pakistan Navy’s dedication to maritime peace and stability in the region and the trust placed in it by partner nations.

The mission of CTF-151 is to counter terrorism and suppress piracy at sea.

Mahmood Idrees

