Journalist Rana Azeem booked for 'electricity theft' in Lahore

LAHORE – A case has been registered against senior journalist and anchorperson Rana Azeem over electricity theft at his residence in Lahore.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) had filed a complaint against him after he was allegedly found involved in meter tempering to steal electricity.

The company said the action is part of the ongoing crackdown on electricity theft in the region. He said a Lesco team conducted checking in Akram park area of Shadbagh when they detected tempering with the meter, providing electricity to the house of the journalist.

It said the illegal act caused a loss of Rs120,000 to the national exchequer, adding that the meter had been seized.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">معروف صحافی رہنما رانا عظیم بھی بجلی چوری میں ملوث نکلے، مقدمہ درج <br>ترجمان لیسکو کے مطابق بجلی چوری کے خلاف جاری مہم کے دوران حکام نے شاد باغ سب ڈویژن کے علاقے میں کارروائی کی، <a href="https://t.co/O9LPZys2Nz">pic.twitter.com/O9LPZys2Nz</a></p>— LAHORE ELECTRIC SUPPLY COMPANY ( LESCO) (@Lescoofficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/Lescoofficial/status/1712374116638945509?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 12, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

A spokesperson of the company said the journalist had also threatened the team with dire consequences.

Meanwhile, a meter reader has also been suspended for showing negligence.