Referee judge to decide Shehbaz Sharif’s bail matter
Share
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) Saturday issued its detailed verdict on bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.
Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, a member of the two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), granted the bail to Shehbaz Sharif while Justice Asjad Javed Ghural trashed the petition seeking bail and accused the senior judge of issuing the bail granting short order on a unilateral basis.
In his dissenting note, Justice Asjad added that his colleague judge granted bail to the PML-N leader despite his opposition. I asked Justice Sarfaraz first in his chamber and then in the courtroom to dismiss the bail application, but he did not. He granted Shehbaz bail on his own.
Justice Dogar, who approved the plea, wrote that now the case is being sent to the Chief Justice. The matter will now be placed before the Chief Justice for the appointment of a referee judge, he remarked.
LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in assets ... 12:27 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has approved the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ...
Earlier on Tuesday, a two-judge bench Court granted bail to opposition leader in NA and former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was arrested in assets beyond means case.
- Another Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJK’s Ramban03:33 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistan FM discusses peace process with Afghan counterpart02:48 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
- Referee judge to decide Shehbaz Sharif’s bail matter02:28 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir expecting their first child?09:16 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Imran Abbas releases his rendition of Qaseedah Burdah Shareef05:59 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021