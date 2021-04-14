LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means case
12:27 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has approved the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means case.
Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Gharal of Lahore High Court granted bail to the opposition leader in National Assembly against two surety bonds of Rs5 million each.
Rana Sanaullah, Ataullah Tarrar, and other PML-N leaders were also present in the courtroom.
PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz also shared a quick tweet to welcome Shehbaz Sharif.
Shukar Alhamdolillah 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/NAXDDTLeC3— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 14, 2021
This is a developing story…
