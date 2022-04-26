Parents should also be taught how to behave with children: Sajal Aly
Web Desk
06:25 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Parents should also be taught how to behave with children: Sajal Aly
Source: Instagram
Share

One of the star Pakistani actors Sajal Aly has come up with new suggestion that parents should get weekly classes on how to deal with children and their dilemmas.

Taking to Twitter, the star actress said, "I believe, along with teaching children how to behave and conduct themselves, we should also teach parents how to treat their children."

"Parents should get weekly classes (one hour a week, minimum) on how to deal with children and their dilemmas," she added.

Earlier, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir parted their ways just two years after their marriage.

Amid all the hype about their divorce, Ahad's mother Samra Raza had requested people to pray for the couple going through a hard time.

Back in 2020, the Yaqeen Ka Safar reel and real-life couple tied the knot on March 14 in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

On the work front, Sajal has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.

Ahad Raza Mir’s mother reacts to reports of his ... 09:05 PM | 28 Mar, 2022

KARACHI – Reports of divorce between Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have left their fans and ...

More From This Category
Indian actor Jaswinder Bhalla visits Kartarpur
07:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Bakhtawar Bhutto terms Dua Zehra’s Nikkah ...
05:36 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Amar Khan receives backlash over wardrobe choices
04:50 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Mathira shares her two cents on Dua Zehra case
03:46 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Hira Mani trolled for wearing bold dress
03:15 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Sarah Khan and Uzma Beg's latest BTS video goes ...
05:53 PM | 25 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Parents should also be taught how to behave with children: Sajal Aly
06:25 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr