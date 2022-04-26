Parents should also be taught how to behave with children: Sajal Aly

One of the star Pakistani actors Sajal Aly has come up with new suggestion that parents should get weekly classes on how to deal with children and their dilemmas.

Taking to Twitter, the star actress said, "I believe, along with teaching children how to behave and conduct themselves, we should also teach parents how to treat their children."

"Parents should get weekly classes (one hour a week, minimum) on how to deal with children and their dilemmas," she added.

Earlier, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir parted their ways just two years after their marriage.

Amid all the hype about their divorce, Ahad's mother Samra Raza had requested people to pray for the couple going through a hard time.

Back in 2020, the Yaqeen Ka Safar reel and real-life couple tied the knot on March 14 in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

On the work front, Sajal has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.