Syed Haris Raza: Gerry’s dnata CEO promoted to Vice President Strategy & Cargo
Web Desk
10:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Syed Haris Raza: Gerry’s dnata CEO promoted to Vice President Strategy & Cargo
Share

KARACHI – Gerry’s dnata CEO Syed Haris Raza has been promoted to Vice President Strategy & Cargo for dnata US.

In his new role based out of New York, Raza will also oversee operations and business development at JFK and Newark stations. Credited with spearheading the turnaround for dnata’s operations in Pakistan, a joint venture with Gerry’s group, Raza has been instrumental in re-shaping the local ground services industry.    

“Under his leadership, Gerry’s dnata has strengthened dnata's iconic brand in Pakistan’s aviation industry and positioned the company for the next phase of post-pandemic growth,” said Janis Balkens, CEO New & Emerging Markets at dnata. “We are grateful to Haris for his 8 years of dedicated service to dnata in Pakistan and wish him the best as he takes on another executive leadership role in dnata.”

While the search to identify Raza’s replacement is currently underway, the company remains committed to ensuring its esteemed clients are well supported during this transition.  

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz slashes petrol prices by Rs18.5 as ...
10:59 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
U Bank enters into strategic partnership with TPL ...
11:10 AM | 14 Jul, 2022
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for ...
06:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of $44 ...
01:16 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Punjab CM hints at cutting fuel prices as global ...
09:24 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
Selected bank branches to remain open this Friday ...
09:28 PM | 7 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi arrested, sentenced to Indian jail for ‘human trafficking’
08:10 PM | 14 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr