Syed Haris Raza: Gerry’s dnata CEO promoted to Vice President Strategy & Cargo
KARACHI – Gerry’s dnata CEO Syed Haris Raza has been promoted to Vice President Strategy & Cargo for dnata US.
In his new role based out of New York, Raza will also oversee operations and business development at JFK and Newark stations. Credited with spearheading the turnaround for dnata’s operations in Pakistan, a joint venture with Gerry’s group, Raza has been instrumental in re-shaping the local ground services industry.
“Under his leadership, Gerry’s dnata has strengthened dnata's iconic brand in Pakistan’s aviation industry and positioned the company for the next phase of post-pandemic growth,” said Janis Balkens, CEO New & Emerging Markets at dnata. “We are grateful to Haris for his 8 years of dedicated service to dnata in Pakistan and wish him the best as he takes on another executive leadership role in dnata.”
While the search to identify Raza’s replacement is currently underway, the company remains committed to ensuring its esteemed clients are well supported during this transition.
