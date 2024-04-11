PM Shehbaz lauds Pakistan Army, police for law and order situation during Eid

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended Pakistan Army and personnel of Police and other security agencies for ensuring law and order in the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In a statement, the premier appreciated the steps taken by the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, the Inspector Generals of Police of the four provinces, the heads of the security agencies and the officers of the administration.
He said the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army and security agencies have rendered immense sacrifices for the establishment of law and order in the country.
PM Shehbaz said the entire nation salutes the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army, Police, Security agencies and Administration who are assigned to perform their duties away from their loved ones on the occasion of Eid.
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.