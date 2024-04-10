In a heartwarming exchange that has captivated fans on both sides of the border, Bollywood actress Shehnaz Gill has recently taken to social media to express her profound admiration for renowned Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The declaration of affection from Gill, known for her dynamic presence on the reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 13, has sparked a flurry of excitement across various social media platforms.

Hania Aamir's popularity transcends national boundaries, with her charismatic performances winning hearts not only in Pakistan but also resonating strongly with audiences in India. Moreover, the camaraderie shared between Aamir and Indian rapper Badshah has become a topic of widespread discussion, fostering a cross-border connection that delights fans on both sides.

The social media frenzy was ignited when Shehnaz Gill shared a screenshot on Instagram, tagging Hania Aamir as her "favorite girl," eliciting an outpouring of curiosity and admiration from followers. The gesture underscored the budding friendship between the two talented artists, further strengthening the bond between the entertainment industries of India and Pakistan.

Touched by Shehnaz Gill's heartfelt expression of affection, Hania Aamir responded with genuine gratitude, conveying her appreciation through emoticons including a crying face, a hug, and a white heart. This heartwarming exchange between the two actresses has struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comment section with messages of love and support, celebrating the burgeoning friendship between Shehnaz Gill and Hania Aamir.

As the bond between Shehnaz Gill and Hania Aamir continues to blossom, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing further moments of camaraderie and mutual admiration between these two beloved actresses.