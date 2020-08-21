Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone
01:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
Share
RIYADH - In Saudia, the joint coalition intercepted and downed a drone fired from Yemen toward Kingdom.
In a statement, spokesman for the coalition forces Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, said that the drone was launched by Houthi militia.
The drone was launched from the capital Sana’a towards civilians and civilian targets in the southern region of the Kingdom, he added.
- New gas assets discovered in Ghotki10:47 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- Speedy completion of CPEC Phase-II Pakistan’s top priority: FM ...10:09 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- ECC allows to import 200,000 tonnes of wheat09:32 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- CPEC to vigorously promote Pak-China cooperation, says President Xi08:43 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir urges world to prosecute India for state ...11:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
Shahid Afridi to restore KP public library with help of his foundation
05:16 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- Ahad Raza Mir urges everyone to treat animals with love and ...04:37 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- Iman Aly’s dance video goes viral on social media03:29 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- I hope I can meet your expectations someday: Ayesha Omar responds to ...02:59 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020