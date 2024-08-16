Property dealer rapes woman on pretext of visiting house for rent in Lahore

LAHORE – A property dealer raped a woman on pretext of taking her to visit a home for rent in an area of Lahore, it emerged on Friday.

Police said the incident took place in Manawan area of the Punjab capital, adding that the suspect took the woman to visit a house for rent when he overpowered her and sexually assaulted her.

Police have registered a case against suspect, identified as Naeem, on a complaint filed by Asma Sajja.

SP Cantt Awais Shafique said teams have been formed to arrest the suspect, who is still at large. He said those who are involved in assaulting women will be brought to justice.

Last month, a laboratory technician student allegedly raped a female patient in Gulab Devi Hospital in Lahore.

The incident took place on July 13 as police have registered the First Information Report (FIR) against two suspects.

According to FIR, the 18-year-old patient, who hails from Nankana Sahib, was under treatment at Amiruddin Ward of the public hospital.

On July 13, the prime suspect with the assistance of his friend took the girl to a washroom of the hospital and raped her. The other suspect stood guard outside the washroom.

Police have arrested the prime suspect while raids are being conducted to nab the accomplice.

Cases of sexual abuses have not been a rare incident in Pakistan, rather they are taking place at alarming level.