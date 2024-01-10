Independent candidate among three shot dead in KP

NORTH WAZIRISTAN – Three people, including an independent candidate for the provincial assembly, lost their lives due to firing by unidentified persons in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to the police, unidentified individuals opened fire in the village of Tapi in North Waziristan, resulting in the death of independent candidate Malik Kaleemullah. Two other people, who were along with him, also lost their lives.

Police reported that Malik Kaleemullah was an independent candidate from PK-104 and the bodies have been transferred to the hospital.

According to the police, Malik Kaleemullah had previously been injured in an explosion some time ago.