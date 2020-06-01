Humayun Saeed urges people to take necessary safety precautions as pandemic increases
With more than 2400 cases being recorded in a single day, Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally continues to escalate, and thanks to the relieve in lockdown, people are flooding the roads like normal.
Taking note of the current situation, Humayun Saeed took to Instagram to urge people to stay home amid the growth of the virus in Pakistan. “With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Pakistan, it is all the more important now that we take all the necessary safety precautions,” he wrote.
He also added how crucial it is to stay within your house unless it’s absolutely necessary to. “And when you do, please always wear a mask and practice social distancing,” he added.
“Many of us have started behaving like everything is normal. It isn’t. Please be safe!” he pleaded.
Many people other than Saeed are raising concern against the ease of lockdown in Pakistan and how the public is taking the situation so lightly.
According to the Ministry of Health, government of Pakistan, there are total of 66,457 confirmed positive cases in the country with 1,395 mortalities on Monday, June 1, 2020.
