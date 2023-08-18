Search

Punjab Police IG says abusive constable seen in viral video suffering from mental illness

Web Desk 09:48 PM | 18 Aug, 2023
LAHORE – Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar said on Friday the abusive police constable seen in the viral video on social media was suffering from a mental illness and that he was receiving treatment for his disease.

Anwar gave this clarification after the police constable was recorded abusing and beating a reporter on a busy road. The police constable also hurled abuses at the Punjab Police IG when the reporter adressed the provincial police chief and asked him to take notice of the policeman's actions.

He said ''presently, he is undergoing treatment to recover from his mental condition''.

''Screening and treatment of 200,000 employees of the police force against 10 diseases is going to be completed soon. Most of the police officers and personnel are suffering from unnecessary fear due to psychological profiling. The purpose of this screening is to identify the employees suffering from psychological diseases and provide them treatment and counseling.''

Anwar said the purpose of psychological screening is not to harm or fire an employee. Employees suffering from psychological disorders will be referred to relevant doctors.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

