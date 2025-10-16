Flag featuring Maryam Nawaz raised at Kharian College sparks controversy

KHARIAN – A controversy erupted after pictures surfaced on social media showing Government Graduate College Kharian building hoisting flag with picture of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz instead of national flag.

The incident triggered strong backlash from political circles, opposition parties, and social media users, who have termed it an act of “disrespect to the national flag” and “political propaganda.”

کھاریاں میں سرکاری اسکول پر پاکستان کے جھنڈے کے ساتھ وزیر اعلی پنجاب مریم نواز کی تصویر کا جھنڈا بادشاھت اور خوشامدانہ کلچر کی عکاسی کرتا افسوس تو سکول کی پرنسپل پر بھی ھے جس نے خوشامد کو ترقی کا زینہ قرار دیا ۔@QamarKaira @NadeemAfzalChan pic.twitter.com/AbE96kNqlf — Tahir Naeem Malik (@TahirNaeemMalik) October 15, 2025

Amid online uproar, Punjab Higher Education Department issued show-cause notice to the college principal. Director Colleges Shoaib Ashiq Butt later clarified that the flag was hoisted without authorization from competent authority, syaing such act falls under negligence and mismanagement.

He said the flag was immediately removed from college building after the matter came to light.

This is not first time Maryam Nawaz faced criticism for use of her image in official or public spaces. Since taking office as Chief Minister in March 2024, her photographs have appeared on government buses, hospitals, and development project billboards, drawing accusations from the opposition of personal branding at public expense.

Her pictures were also printed on flood relief packages distributed in Punjab. Opposition parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), condemned move, saying that political self-promotion using humanitarian aid is inappropriate.

Social media users called for stricter enforcement of neutrality in public offices, arguing that educational institutions should remain free from political influence and personal publicity.