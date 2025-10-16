50 Khawarij gunned down in Mohmand as forces foil infiltration attempt amid Ceasefire

PESHAWAR — A group of Khawarij militants attempted to infiltrate Pakistan from across the border but Pakistan Army launched major operation in Mohmand district and successfully repelled the attempt, killing between 45 and 50 terrorists, officials said Thursday.

According to security sources, the operation was carried out after credible intelligence indicated the movement of a large militant group attempting to cross into Pakistani territory. The clash resulted in intense exchange of fire that continued for several hours. Several militants were also reported injured.

Acting on precise intelligence, armed forces cordoned off area and initiated comprehensive clearance operation to eliminate any remaining threats.

Clips obtained before operation show movement of militants near border. Officials confirmed that slain militants had entered from Afghanistan with intention of carrying out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

Authorities said the successful operation demonstrates Pakistan’s continued resolve to prevent cross-border terrorism and ensure national security.