Pak Army strikes back, taking out 30 Fitma al Khawarij militants after Orakzai Attack

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s security forces have eliminated at least 30 terrorists belonging to India-backed outfit Fitna al-Khawarij, the group responsible for Orakzai attack that claimed the lives of 11 Pakistan Army heroes, including Lt Col Junaid Tariq and Major Tayyab Rahat, security sources revealed on Friday.

The fierce exchange of fire took place in series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) launched across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following credible reports of the terrorists’ presence. Officials said the Pakistan Army remains fully committed to eradicating terrorism from every corner of the country, “no matter the cost.”

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that fallen soldiers embraced martyrdom earlier this week in an IBO in Orakzai targeting terrorists supported by New Delhi.

The army’s media wing stated that on the night between October 7 and 8, troops surrounded the militants after pinpoint intelligence indicated the presence of Fitna al-Khawarij operatives in the area. During the ensuing gun battle, 19 terrorists were sent to hell following “precise and effective” engagement by Pakistan’s forces.

Another high-stakes operation occurred in D.I Khan, where security forces eliminated seven more terrorists in the Daraban area on October 8. During the confrontation, Major Sibtain Haider, a 30-year-old officer from Quetta, embraced martyrdom after leading his troops fearlessly from the front. His sacrifice has been hailed across the nation as a symbol of unmatched bravery and duty.

This series of successful operations comes shortly after the 272nd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held earlier this week, where Pakistan Army’s top leadership reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to destroy all Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies, including Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.

The commanders collectively vowed to dismantle every network undermining Pakistan’s peace and security. The high-level military forum also strongly condemned the nexus between terror groups, organized crime, and political backing, warning that such threats to the state will be crushed decisively.

Recent data shows nearly fity percent surge in nationwide violence during the third quarter of 2025, recording 901 deaths and 599 injuries across 329 incidents of terrorism and counterterror operations.

According to data, KP and Balochistan remain at epicenter of militancy, jointly accounting for over 96% of total violent incidents. KP alone endured 638 fatalities (71%) and 221 attacks (67%), while Balochistan reported 230 deaths and 85 incidents, underscoring the gravity of the ongoing security challenge along Pakistan’s western frontier.