Pakistan Army major martyred, seven Indian proxy terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed seven Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in area of Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on 8 October 2025, after receiving information about presence of terrorist belonging to India Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Sibtain Haider (age: 30 years, resident of District Quetta), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom, ISPR added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and law enforcement agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave sons further strengthen our resolve.