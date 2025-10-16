TLP Offices, Madrassas sealed in Islamabad amid crackdown

ISLAMABAD – Federal authorities launched a major crackdown against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), sealing several of group’s offices, mosques, and Madrassas in several parts of the city.

According to official sources, the central office of TLP located along Murree Road at Athal Chowk has been sealed by the authorities. The move follows ongoing federal action to regulate unregistered religious and political establishments.

In BaraKahu, several TLP-linked sites have also been closed down, including Madina Town office on Dam Road, and the central Jamia Mosque and Madrasa Anwar-e-Madina in Nai Abad. Jamia Mosque in Mohalla Tekri, also in Nai Abadi, Bhara Kahu, was sealed during the same operation.

Further enforcement actions targeted TLP’s Union Council-level office in Shahpur, Dam Road, as well as the Mumtaz Qadri Mosque located in the village of Athal. Authorities also sealed Jamia Mosque at Satrah Meel on Murree Road and the UC-14 TLP office, mosque, and madrasa situated at Seri Chowk, Phulgran.

Officials said the crackdown was part of a broader administrative effort to maintain law and order and ensure compliance with government regulations governing religious and political organizations.

No official statement has yet been issued by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan regarding the closures.