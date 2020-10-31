Pak vs Zim: PCB announces 15-member squad for second ODI
LAHORE – National cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq announced a 15-member squad for the second ODI against Zimbabwe.
PCB announced the squad in a tweet.
15 member squad for the 2nd #PAKvZIM ODI announced
Imam ul Haq
Abid Ali
Fakhar Zaman
Babar Azam (c)
Haider Ali
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Iftikhar Ahmed
Khushdil Shah
Faheem Ashraf
Imad Wasim
Usman Qadir
Wahab Riaz
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Haris Rauf
Musa Khan#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/u2lv4wE5Cr— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 31, 2020
“Only one change has been made, Haris Sohail has been replaced by young Haider Ali in the squad,” said Misbah-ul-Haq
He said, “Haris Sohail is not fully fit yet.”
Head Coach also confirmed that Shadab Khan, who was not feeling well, has also started training for the match but is not playing in the second ODI.
The 15-member national squad announced against Zimbabwe includes captain Babar Azam, Imamul Haq, and Abid Ali, Fakhr Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Khushdal Shah are also part of the squad Faheem Ashraf, Emad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Musa Khan join the squad.
The second ODI between the two teams will be played at Rawalpindi Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe in first ODI match 07:52 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Friday defeated Zimbabwe by 26 runs in the series-opening one-day international played ...
