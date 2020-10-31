Pak vs Zim: PCB announces 15-member squad for second ODI

LAHORE – National cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq announced a 15-member squad for the second ODI against Zimbabwe.

PCB announced the squad in a tweet.

PCB announced the squad in a tweet.

“Only one change has been made, Haris Sohail has been replaced by young Haider Ali in the squad,” said Misbah-ul-Haq

He said, “Haris Sohail is not fully fit yet.”

Head Coach also confirmed that Shadab Khan, who was not feeling well, has also started training for the match but is not playing in the second ODI.

The 15-member national squad announced against Zimbabwe includes captain Babar Azam, Imamul Haq, and Abid Ali, Fakhr Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Khushdal Shah are also part of the squad Faheem Ashraf, Emad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Musa Khan join the squad.

The second ODI between the two teams will be played at Rawalpindi Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.