APNS expresses concern over long detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman
09:09 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
KARACHI – All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Hameed Haroon and President Sarmad Ali have appealed the Govt and state institutions to look into the matter of Editor in Chief of Jang/GEO Group who is in NAB custody now for over 230 days.

The National Accountability Bureau investigation and remand has finished a long time ago.  Further, the reference against him, with all supporting evidence relied upon by NAB has already been filed in the court. Therefore, there can be no fear of him tampering with evidence.

The APNS agrees that like any other citizen of Pakistan Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is not above the law. However, APNS appeals that he may be allowed his right to defend himself as a free citizen. 

This will help in dispelling the perception that perhaps the objective behind his arrest and prosecution was not accountability but was to muzzle media independence and to serve as a lesson for the entire media industry.

