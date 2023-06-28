Search

Pakistan convinces ICC, BCCI to meet demands about World Cup venue

28 Jun, 2023
DUBAI – Pakistan Cricket Board wants venues swapped for World Cup fixtures to be played in India, and finally managed to convince ICC, and the Indian cricket board to meet their demands.

PCB was reluctant to play the World Cup games in Mumbai due to security concerns, and the top cricket body was apprised about the reservations in their recent visit to the South Asian nation.

International Cricket Council announced schedule for 2023 World Cup, picking Mumbai and Kolkata as the venues for the semi-final games but if the Indian cricket team qualifies for the semi-finals, their match will be held in Mumbai, however in case Pakistan advance to the semi-finals, Green Shirts will play their match in Kolkata.

In the case of Pakistan vs India high-octane clash, the much-anticipated fixture will take place at Kolkotta’s Eden Gardens as an alternative of Mumbai.

Pakistan expressed concerns as Indian right-wing party Shiv Sena stormed the pitch at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium days before the Pakistan ODI series in neighboring country. The second incident occurred in 1999 when supporters of Bal Thackeray attacked Feroze Shah Kotla stadium in the Indian capital, where Pakistan was playing their first Test series.

Pakistan clarified its position about the World Cup 2023 schedule unveiled by the top cricket body and further mentioned that the cricket board requires clearance from the state for any tour to India.

PCB mentioned that officials are liaising with the government for guidance, and as soon as we hear something from them, we will update the ICC officials.

