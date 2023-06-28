Search

BusinessPakistanTop News

LHC axes super tax to 4 percent, terming it legal but ‘discriminatory’

Web Desk 10:07 AM | 28 Jun, 2023
LHC axes super tax to 4 percent, terming it legal but ‘discriminatory’

LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) refused to annul super tax and only reduced the tax from 10 percent to 4 percent to give relief to buisennes community.

In a major ruling, Justice Jawad Hassan of Lahore High Court slashed the super tax rate from 10 percent to 4 percent for 16 sectors, including banks. More than 350 petitioners moved court against super tax, urging LHC to declare imposition of the super tax null and void while government and FBR opposed the plea.

LHC Justice Jawad Hassan after hearing the arguments refrained from changing the legality of the super tax however he reduced the tax rate for specific sectors.

The federal government announced the imposition of the super tax however court verdict clears a legal framework for the super tax’s implementation.

In 2022, the government introduced so-called super tax on more than a dozen large-scale industries in another attempt to garner funds amid soaring inflation.

With an amendment to Section 4C of the Income Tax Ordinance, the federal government slapped super tax on earnings from LNG terminals, textile, cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilisers, banking, automobile, chemicals, airlines sector, tobacco, and beverages.

Here’s new tax update for salaried class after fresh Budget tweaks

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Government imposes new tax on cars above 2000cc

09:45 PM | 25 Jun, 2023

Here’s new tax update for salaried class after fresh Budget tweaks

03:45 PM | 25 Jun, 2023

Pakistan registers most expensive vehicle against Rs90lacs tax in Punjab

11:28 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Eidul Adha 2023: Qurbani rates in Pakistan to go up as new tax imposed

02:32 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Transfer of state land to Pakistan Army is unlawful, rules LHC

11:59 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

IMF openly criticises Pakistan budget proposals over ‘missed opportunity’ to widen tax base

09:42 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PMD issues rain alert on Eid ul Adha

11:51 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 June 2023

09:02 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 28, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,150.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (28 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: