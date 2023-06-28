Youngest Hajj pilgrim of this year revealed (VIDEO)

MAKKAH – Saudi Arabi’s General Authority for Statistics announced that the total number of pilgrims for this year amounted to 1,845,045.

It said number of external pilgrims arriving from various ports was 1,660,915, while the number of internal pilgrims reached 184,130 citizens and residents.

According to its statistical results for Hajj 2023, GASTAT indicated that the number of male pilgrims out of the general total number of internal and external pilgrims amounted to 969,694 pilgrims, while the number of female pilgrims reached 875,351.

A Saudi newspaper has named an 11-month child, who was brought by his parents, the youngest pilgrim of this year.

The outlet has not shared the nationality details of the boy but the video of the kid is going viral on social media.