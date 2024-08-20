Search

Trophy unveiled for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series in Islamabad

05:25 PM | 20 Aug, 2024
Trophy unveiled for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – The trophy for upcoming Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh was unveiled in the federal capital city of Islamabad on Tuesday. 

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood and Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto unveiled the trophy at Daman-e-Koh. 

The Pakistan men’s cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the first of the two-match Test series commencing at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Wednesday. The second Test match will be played at the same venue from 30 August to 3 September.

Pakistan are currently ranked sixth in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. They have played two away series in the championship, winning 2-0 against Sri Lanka and losing 3-0 to Australia.

Pakistan are scheduled to play nine Test matches this season, their busiest Test season since 1998-99. Seven of these Test matches will be played at home, including two against Bangladesh, three against England in October and two against West Indies in January next year. The two away Test matches are against South Africa, which will be played in December/January.

The first Test match against Bangladesh marks Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie’s first international assignment since his appointment in April this year. It will also be Shan Masood’s first Test match as captain on home soil, embarking a new era in red-ball cricket for the team.

Squads 

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan(wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Hasan Mahmud, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan, Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam and Zakir Hasan

08:01 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Canada set to halt hiring of temporary foreign workers for this area

