Maryam Nawaz honors top Punjab students with Rs58.6 million in prizes

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed profound admiration for the province's brightest students during a special ceremony at the Chief Minister's House. The event was held to recognize and reward top academic performers from across Punjab, who were celebrated with a prestigious guard of honour by a contingent of Punjab Police.

The ceremony was marked by a heart-warming display of respect and recognition as students, cheered on by enthusiastic applause, were honored for their exceptional achievements. Maryam Nawaz, visibly moved by the occasion, shared that the sight of students receiving the police's guard of honour brought tears to her eyes—an emotional response she described as unprecedented, even surpassing her reaction to personal hardships and legal battles.

In her address, the Chief Minister announced the launch of a significant scholarship program with a budget of Rs25 billion. This initiative aims to support students in their academic endeavors and enhance their educational opportunities. Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz revealed the revival of the laptop scheme, designed to provide students with essential tools for their studies.

In addition, she disclosed that 61 buses would be introduced to improve transportation facilities in tehsils lacking adequate transport services.

During the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz presented cash prizes totaling Rs58.6 million to 138 position holders from nine educational boards in Punjab. The students and their teachers were also awarded certificates of appreciation, acknowledging their dedication and hard work.

The event underscored the government's commitment to recognizing and supporting academic excellence, highlighting the importance of education in shaping the future of the province and the nation.