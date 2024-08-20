Search

Pakistan

Six Adiala jail officials detained in connection with Imran Khan's facilitation

05:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2024
adiala jail

RAWALPINDI -  In a significant development, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have arrested six additional employees of Adiala Jail in connection with alleged efforts to facilitate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan. This follows the earlier detention of the former jail deputy superintendent, Muhammad Akram, who was also accused of aiding the incarcerated leader.

According to sources, among those arrested are a sweeper, two lady wardens, and three officials responsible for monitoring the jail's surveillance cameras. Notably, three of the arrested employees are women, who are suspected of passing messages between Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also currently imprisoned. The LEAs have confiscated the cell phones of the arrested employees as part of their ongoing investigation.

The arrests are part of a broader crackdown following Akram's detention on August 14. Akram was removed from his position as deputy superintendent on June 20, replaced by Deputy Superintendent Judicial Tahir Siddique Shah, who now oversees the security of Imran Khan. The Punjab home department had earlier directed Akram to report to the Prisons Department in Lahore after allegations surfaced of his involvement in facilitating communications for the former prime minister.

As the investigation deepens, the authorities have increased manpower for monitoring the Adiala Jail, a move reflecting heightened concerns over the security and integrity of the facility. The arrested employees are suspected of being part of a network within the jail, allegedly helping Khan communicate with the outside world despite his imprisonment.

Imran Khan, the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, has been in prison for over a year, facing a multitude of legal challenges, including cases related to the Toshakhana gifts, cipher leaks, and charges of an un-Islamic marriage. Although a court suspended his sentence in the Toshakhana case, and other courts overturned his convictions in the cipher and iddat cases, Khan's prospects for release have been further complicated by new charges from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) concerning the sale of state gifts.

The situation has been further exacerbated by Khan's alleged involvement in the May 9, 2023, riots, which broke out following his arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises. These protests targeted government and military installations, leading to widespread unrest and additional legal troubles for the former prime minister.

As the investigation into the alleged facilitation network within Adiala Jail continues, the LEAs remain vigilant in their efforts to ensure the rule of law within the prison system, signaling a firm stance against any breaches of security or unauthorized communication by high-profile detainees.

Pakistan

07:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Who is Natasha Danish? Karachi’s business elite involved in Karsaz ...

07:16 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

PNS 'Hunain' captain hosts reception for Pakistan's envoy in Saudi ...

07:16 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Anti-terrorism court discharges Bushra Bibi from all 12 cases related ...

06:50 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Sindh Olympic Association announces Umrah package for Arshad Nadeem

06:48 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Will Lahore get a public holiday on August 26? Details inside

06:26 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Maryam Nawaz honors top Punjab students with Rs58.6 million in prizes

Pakistan

10:06 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karsaz Road accident: Businessman's wife arrested after two killed, ...

09:32 AM | 18 Aug, 2024

Influential man’s car crushes security guard to death in Karachi ...

03:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Watch CCTV footage of Karachi’s Karsaz road accident

09:29 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to sign $2 billion deal with Sweden-based global shipping ...

11:21 AM | 18 Aug, 2024

Massive use of VPN causing internet slowdown in Pakistan, claims IT ...

12:53 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Maaz Jani: Pakistani TikToker dies before getting life-saving ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:01 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Canada set to halt hiring of temporary foreign workers for this area

Gold & Silver

02:00 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 20 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 280.4
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: