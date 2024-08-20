Six Adiala jail officials detained in connection with Imran Khan's facilitation

RAWALPINDI - In a significant development, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have arrested six additional employees of Adiala Jail in connection with alleged efforts to facilitate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan. This follows the earlier detention of the former jail deputy superintendent, Muhammad Akram, who was also accused of aiding the incarcerated leader.

According to sources, among those arrested are a sweeper, two lady wardens, and three officials responsible for monitoring the jail's surveillance cameras. Notably, three of the arrested employees are women, who are suspected of passing messages between Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also currently imprisoned. The LEAs have confiscated the cell phones of the arrested employees as part of their ongoing investigation.

The arrests are part of a broader crackdown following Akram's detention on August 14. Akram was removed from his position as deputy superintendent on June 20, replaced by Deputy Superintendent Judicial Tahir Siddique Shah, who now oversees the security of Imran Khan. The Punjab home department had earlier directed Akram to report to the Prisons Department in Lahore after allegations surfaced of his involvement in facilitating communications for the former prime minister.

As the investigation deepens, the authorities have increased manpower for monitoring the Adiala Jail, a move reflecting heightened concerns over the security and integrity of the facility. The arrested employees are suspected of being part of a network within the jail, allegedly helping Khan communicate with the outside world despite his imprisonment.

Imran Khan, the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, has been in prison for over a year, facing a multitude of legal challenges, including cases related to the Toshakhana gifts, cipher leaks, and charges of an un-Islamic marriage. Although a court suspended his sentence in the Toshakhana case, and other courts overturned his convictions in the cipher and iddat cases, Khan's prospects for release have been further complicated by new charges from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) concerning the sale of state gifts.

The situation has been further exacerbated by Khan's alleged involvement in the May 9, 2023, riots, which broke out following his arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises. These protests targeted government and military installations, leading to widespread unrest and additional legal troubles for the former prime minister.

As the investigation into the alleged facilitation network within Adiala Jail continues, the LEAs remain vigilant in their efforts to ensure the rule of law within the prison system, signaling a firm stance against any breaches of security or unauthorized communication by high-profile detainees.