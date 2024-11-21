Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PCB appoints Sumair Ahmad as ICC Champions Trophy Tournament director

Auto Draft

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of Sumair Ahmad Syed, Chief Operating Officer of the PCB, as the Tournament Director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “Sumair is an exceptionally organised professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. Coupled with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials and fans alike.

“The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to showcase Pakistan’s ability to host world-class cricketing events, welcoming players and fans from around the globe to experience the country’s passion for the game and renowned hospitality.

“This tournament marks a historic milestone as the biggest sporting event in Pakistan’s recent history. With Sumair leading the way, the global cricket community can rest assured that the event will meet the highest standards of excellence synonymous with Pakistan.”

Tournament Director Sumair Ahmad Syed said, “I am deeply honored and excited to take on this significant responsibility for a tournament that holds immense importance for the Pakistan Cricket Board, our fans and supporters. Preparations are already well underway, with stadium upgrades nearing completion and crucial discussions ongoing with the International Cricket Council.

“Our experienced events team, which has successfully planned and executed nine multi-team HBL Pakistan Super Leagues, including last five in Pakistan, will play a vital role in ensuring the tournament’s success.

“I am committed to working closely with them as well as the International Cricket Council, leaving no stone unturned to exceed the benchmarks set by previous ICC Champions Trophy editions.”

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 21 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.1
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search