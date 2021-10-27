Sania Mirza becomes a ‘rescue angel’ after Hafeez forgets wife’s birthday

Pakistani cricketer Mohammed Hafeez has thanked Shoaib Malik’s wife Sania Mirza for becoming a 'rescue angel.'

The 41-year-old all-rounder seemingly missed out on a special occasion amid the hectic preparation of matches and was quite apologetic.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Hafeez confessed that he forgot his wife, Nazia Hafeez’s, birthday. Wishing his wife a happy birthday with an adorable tweet, he was super thankful to Sania Mirza for saving the day.

“Happy birthday to my wife, Nazia Hafeez. I forgot, but thanks to the rescue angel Sania Mirza [for arranging] a birthday cake on time.”, he tweeted,

Happy birthday to my wife @naziahafeez8 i forgot but thanks to rescue angel @MirzaSania to arrange birthday cake on time. pic.twitter.com/jDSCLtyV8l — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 26, 2021

Saving the day, Mirza planned a beautiful birthday surprise and bought a chocolate cake to mark the occasion. Beaming with happiness, some beautiful pictures were clicked at the intimate celebration.

The tennis star also posted the sweetest wish for Nazia on her Instagram handle with a cute portrait of the two ladies posing together with kids.

On the work, Hafeez is playing his last tournament with the Pakistan Cricket Team. During the recent match with New Zealand, Hafeez whipped out his bat aiming for a six but unfortunately was sent back to the pavilion.