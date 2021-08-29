Pakistan needs to take up TTP matter, not Afghanistan, says Taliban spox

KARACHI: Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has clarified that the issue of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) must be solved by the Pakistani government as it is not Afghanistan’s ‘internal issue’.

The Taliban spokesperson made the statement during an interview with a private news channel when he was asked if the Afghan Taliban would ask the TTP to not engage in conflict with the South Asian country.

Responding to the host, he said “it’s all dependent upon Pakistan, and its religious scholars, not the Taliban, to decide whether or not the TTP’s war is legitimate and to formulate a strategy in response”.

However, he mentioned that the Taliban-led Afghan government would have a rightful say regarding the issue. Adding that, full-fledged efforts are currently underway for the formation of the Afghan government, but that minor obstacles are causing a delay.

The Taliban spokesperson further added that we don’t want anybody in our soil to destroy the peace of another country, he opined, mentioning that if the TTP considered the Afghan Taliban as their leaders they would follow our orders.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have decided to form an inclusive caretaker government in the war-raked country, per reports.

The Taliban committee member said the caretaker government would include leaders from all ethnicities and tribal backgrounds in the country, as well as Taliban commanders, and currently, a dozen names are being considered to be made part of the new government.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Afghan Taliban are on board to curb terrorist attacks of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups from Afghan soil.