Saba Qamar hilariously recreates 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' meme

'Bachpan Ka Pyar' trend keeps on getting bigger and better as the latest celebrity to jump on the following entertainment-laden bandwagon is superstar Saba Qamar as she posted a hilarious improvisation.

The amusing clip storming the internet was made by Sahdev Dirdo, a little boy from Chhattisgarh. The boy sang the song and became a social media sensation given the popularity of the video clip.

The Baaghi star also jumped on the trend and needless to say, her version is equally hilarious infused with her beauty and spot-on facial expressions.

Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse and this video is no exception either.

The Cheekh star also had a beautiful Turkey vacation and she made sure to share the glimpse with her massive fan following.

"Catch flights, not feelings, collect moments not things! Turkey you'll always have my heart ", she wrote.

As for 'Bachpan ka Pyar, the viral meme has the netizens rolling with laughter. Bollywood celebrities have also recreated their version that has left the internet thoroughly amused.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.