Saba Qamar hilariously recreates 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' meme
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Saba Qamar hilariously recreates 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' meme
Share

'Bachpan Ka Pyar' trend keeps on getting bigger and better as the latest celebrity to jump on the following entertainment-laden bandwagon is superstar Saba Qamar as she posted a hilarious improvisation.

The amusing clip storming the internet was made by Sahdev Dirdo, a little boy from Chhattisgarh. The boy sang the song and became a social media sensation given the popularity of the video clip.

The Baaghi star also jumped on the trend and needless to say, her version is equally hilarious infused with her beauty and spot-on facial expressions.

Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse and this video is no exception either.

The Cheekh star also had a beautiful Turkey vacation and she made sure to share the glimpse with her massive fan following.

"Catch flights, not feelings, collect moments not things! Turkey you'll always have my heart ", she wrote.

As for 'Bachpan ka Pyar, the viral meme has the netizens rolling with laughter. Bollywood celebrities have also recreated their version that has left the internet thoroughly amused.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

Meesha Shafi slams Saba Qamar for 'hypocritical ... 02:31 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

The aftermath of Noor Mukadam's brutal murder has led to the impromptu femicide debate that pointedly attacks the ...

More From This Category
Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after injured in ...
05:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Hira Mani leaves fans stunned with new singing ...
05:21 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Hareem Shah’s new sheesha smoking video takes ...
04:23 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
TikToker Ayesha Akram replies to all accusations ...
04:06 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with ...
03:32 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Lagay Pyari - Falak Shabbir and Sarah Khan's new ...
01:15 PM | 23 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after injured in film shoot
05:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr