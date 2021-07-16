Jannat Mirza lashes out at Pakistan's moral police over awards shows
The internet has been ablaze with inconclusive debates about the local awards show which triggered the impromptu discussions on female star's wardrobe choices.
The latest to jump onto the bandwagon is leading TikTok star Jannat Mirza. The social media sensation did not shy away from subtly calling out the majority who blamed TikTok for vulgarity but not the glamorous award shows.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Jannat posed a question to the moral brigade who have often scrutinised the social media app for spreading obscenity.
"What about award shows? jahan skin revealing and stage dances sab normal hein? Ban them too then", she wrote.
Earlier, Mathira gave her candid opinion about award shows, fame and the people who blindly race behind it in a recent interview with veteran Nauman Ijaz.
She clarified that after spending a lot of time in the industry she now feels that sitting at an award show is better than going to the award show.
WATCH – When Jannat Mirza wanted to jump ... 04:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
TikToker Jannat Mirza has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media. This ...
-
-
-
