Feroze Khan has a classy response for troll calling him ‘Ghareebon Ka SRK’
Web Desk
04:51 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Pakistani stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments is superstar Feroze Khan.

Despite the burgeoning list of flame wars on the internet, most celebrities turn a deaf ear towards demeaning remarks but the Khaani star is not the one to tolerate unsolicited opinions.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Feroze silenced a troll who mocked him. The troller drew a comparison of the Ishqiya actor with King Khan Shah Rukh Khan. The troller's comment read, "Greebo ka srk"

In reply, the Gul e Rana star had a classic response as he said, "main bhi Ghareeb or phir bhi FK" 

Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to the drama fraternity and in a short span of time, he has established himself as the chocolate hero of the industry.

Recently, he celebrated his 31st birthday and the overwhelming love and best wishes filled him with a sense of gratitude.

On the professional front, Feroze has been riding high on the success of the popular drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3

