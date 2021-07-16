DG ISI rejects Afghan allegation of infiltration from Pakistan

TASHKENT – Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed Friday rejected the allegations made by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani regarding infiltration from Pakistan.

The top spymaster stated this while talking to a Pakistani private news channel in Tashkent where he is attending the Central and South Asia Conference 2021 along with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is visiting Uzbekistan on two-day long visit.

Ghani during his address at the conference leveled baseless allegations against Pakistan, claiming that 10,000 fighters had crossed over into Afghanistan from the neighbouring country.

Rejecting the unfounded allegation, DG ISI said that in fact infiltration was being made from Afghanistan.

Pakistan desires peace in the neighbouring country as a durable peace Afghanistan is in the interest of the region, he said, adding: “We do not support any faction in Afghanistan”.

Pakistan wants negotiated settlement of the Afghan issue.

PAF Not Supporting Taliban

Earlier in the day, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri strongly rejected the allegations of Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh against the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trying to help the Taliban.

In a statement, he said that the Pakistan Air Force never communicated anything to the Afghan Air Force.

Giving the background of the situation, the Spokesperson said the Afghan side conveyed to Pakistan the intention of carrying out air operations inside its territory opposite the Chaman Sector of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan responded positively to the Afghan government’s right to act in its territory. In spite of very close border operations normally not acceded to by internationally accepted norms and standards, Pakistan took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard its own troops and population.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan acknowledged the Afghan government’s right to undertake actions on its sovereign territory.

The spokesperson said Pakistan remains committed to peace in Afghanistan and shall continue its endeavors towards this end irrespective of the detractors.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said it is however important that at this critical juncture, all energies are focused on achieving an inclusive, broad based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Afghan vice president accused the PAF of warning Afghan security forces that it would retaliate against any move to dislodge Taliban fighters in the strategic border region of Spin Boldak.

Blaming Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan is extremely unfair: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed disappointment over the allegations against Pakistan from the Afghan side. He said to blame Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan is extremely unfair.

He expressed these views while addressing the conference in Tashkent on Friday.

He said no country has tried harder to get Taliban on dialogue table than Pakistan. He said we have made every effort to get the Taliban on dialogue table and have peaceful settlement.

He said that regional peace and stability is vital for enhanced trade and economic cooperation in the region.

The prime minister said the Afghan situation and unresolved disputes are the key challenges to peace and stability in the region.

He said Afghanistan is the natural land bridge between Central Asia and South Asia, and peace in Afghanistan is the most critical factor for regional connectivity.

Imran Khan said Pakistan’s foremost priority is the stability in Afghanistan as it directly affects us. He said Pakistan will continue to support all initiatives for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. He said we encourage all the neighbours and international stakeholders for their positive roles for a political settlement in Afghanistan.

The prime minister categorically stated that Pakistan is a partner in peace.