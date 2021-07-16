Afghan Peace Conference in Pakistan postponed on Kabul request

ISLAMABAD - The Afghan Peace Conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad from 17-19 July 2021 has been postponed until after Eid Al-Adha.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement said that new dates of the conference will be announced later.

Reports said that Pakistan had delayed the huddle that was called amid growing uncertainty in the neighbouring country where Taliban continue to advance since the withdrawal of foreign troops has been paced up.

Pakistan had invited various Afghan leaders to discuss the ongoing situation. Reports citing sources claimed that Taliban, a key party in Afghanistan, had not been invited.

The development comes a day after FO spokesperson confirmed that Pakistan will host the Afghan peace conference in Islamabad on July 18-19 and invitations wre being sent to Afghan leaders for the event.

Speaking at the weekly news briefing in the federal capital on Thursday, he said that Pakistan lays emphasis on political solution to the Afghan problem. He said that Afghan people will decide their future. He said that resolution of the Afghan issue should pave the way for repatriation of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan cannot afford to host more Afghan refugees.

The Voice of America had reported citing official sources in Islamabad on Wednesday that several Afghan leaders have already confirmed their participation in the conference.

According to the VOA, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, former minister Salahuddin Rabbani, Hazara leader Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq, former warlord-turned politician Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Ahmad Wali Masoud were among the invitees.