Ushna Shah struggles to cut her birthday cake (VIDEO)
Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment industry.
This comes as no surprise given that the Bashir Momin actor is drop-dead gorgeous and her immecable skills prove she is a force to be reckoned with.
The beautiful actress celebrated her 32nd birthday in an intimate ceremony. In a viral video, Ushna can be seen facing difficulties in cutting a cake.
Moreover, Ushna Shah and Saba Faisal are gearing to work with ace Indian director Anurag Kashyap on an upcoming project. They visited the European country Belarus for the shooting of the project.
On the work front, Ushna Shah's portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and was loved by the fans.
